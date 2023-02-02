His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, congratulated the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, on the occasion of assuming his duties as Secretary-General of the Council.

During a phone call, His Highness expressed his wishes to the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, success in his work tasks, in a way that contributes to strengthening the process of joint Gulf action and meets the aspirations of the peoples of the GCC countries for development, prosperity and prosperity.

During the phone call, they discussed a number of issues of common interest, in addition to developments in the region and the latest regional and international developments.