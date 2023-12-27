His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Radoslaw Sikorski, on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

During a phone call, His Highness expressed his wishes for success in his work duties, praising the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Poland.

His Highness also expressed his aspiration to work with His Excellency to invest in all available opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in a way that serves their mutual interests and benefits their people.

During the phone call, the two ministers discussed a number of files of common interest related to bilateral relations between the two countries. They also reviewed developments in the region, at the regional and international levels, and exchanged views on them.