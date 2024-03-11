His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Tai Atseki Selassie, on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

During a phone call, the two ministers discussed Emirati-Ethiopian cooperation relations and ways to enhance them in all fields to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes to His Excellency Tai Atski Selassie success in his work tasks, stressing his aspiration to work with His Excellency in a way that contributes to developing the prospects for joint cooperation in support of the two countries’ development plans and their efforts to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.