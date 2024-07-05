His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated His Excellency Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa.

During a phone call today, the two ministers discussed the friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of South Africa and ways to enhance them in all fields to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes for His Excellency Ronald Lamola to succeed in his duties, stressing his aspiration to work with him to develop prospects for bilateral cooperation that support the two countries’ development plans and aspirations to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.