His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of the Permanent Representative of Morocco winning the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

This came during the phone call that His Highness made today with His Excellency Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, expressing his wishes to the Kingdom for success and prosperity during its presidency.

His Highness stressed that the Kingdom’s presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council reflects global recognition of the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to promote and protect human rights, and the prominent role it plays in this field. It is also an important achievement added to its proven record that it has achieved in all fields.