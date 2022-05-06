H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, called Yair Lapid, the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulating him on the 74th Independence Day of the State of Israel.

His Highness strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack that took place in the city of Elad in central Israel, offering sincere condolences and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and expressing his wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

During the phone call, they discussed opportunities to enhance Emirati-Israeli joint cooperation at various levels in light of the bilateral relations that link the two countries. The two sides discussed the situation in the region, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE-Israel bilateral relations are moving forward towards broader horizons of growth and development at various levels, pointing to the existence of a common will from the two countries and their leadership to strengthen them and develop joint cooperation to achieve their mutual interests and benefit their peoples.