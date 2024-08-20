His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated His Excellency Caspar Veldkamp on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the phone call today, His Highness and HE Feldkamp discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished His Excellency Caspar Veldkamp success and expressed his aspiration to work with him in a way that contributes to developing the prospects of second cooperation that supports the two countries’ development visions and aspirations to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Caspar Veldkamp discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.