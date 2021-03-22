His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed the UAE’s support for the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s initiative, announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today, Monday, to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE fully supports this initiative, which is a valuable opportunity for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen, and paving the way towards a lasting political solution.

His Highness urged the international community to join efforts to commit all parties to this initiative and to cease fire.

His Highness praised the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in implementing the Riyadh Agreement, forming the new Yemeni government, reaching a political solution and speeding up efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, stressing the need to respond to this initiative and the solidarity and cooperation of Yemeni forces and give priority to the supreme national interest.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s full commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development, prosperity, peace and stability.