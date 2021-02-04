Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, presided over the council’s meeting, which was held via remote visual communication technology.

His Highness said at the beginning of the meeting, on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity: “The world today celebrates the first International Day of Human Fraternity, and on this day we emphasize the role of education in all its stages in instilling the values ​​and concepts of human brotherhood and tolerance to build generations that represent the authentic Emirati values, in a way that contributes to advancing the building process. And progress, prosperity and sustainable development of the state ».

His Highness added: “Tolerance, coexistence, human brotherhood and equality are all values ​​and principles firmly established in the UAE since the establishment of the Union, and enjoy the support and care of our wise leadership, indicating that the UAE is looking forward to a world dominated by security, stability, peace and coexistence on solid foundations of cooperation, love and respect.” .

For his part, His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, reviewed within the council’s agenda a proposal to increase passion for the teaching profession aimed at supporting the educational system and enhancing learning outcomes by attracting citizenship expertise from those who worked in government and private institutions from retirees, or close to arrival. To retirement age, to benefit from their experiences and skills in supporting the course of the educational process, and to work in the teaching profession in a way that achieves the state’s orientations and development goals, and ensures the sustainability of the teaching profession and the advancement of the educational process.

The proposal includes developing training paths for holders of academic and non-academic majors and professions, according to their previous jobs and according to the target groups in the project.

Members of the Education and Human Resources Council during the teleconference

For her part, Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Hamid, Minister of Community Development, reviewed the response policy to empower people of determination in emergencies, crises and disasters, and included the axes of response policy readiness and flexibility, information and flow, full staff, culture and awareness, cooperation and coordination, and the effects and consequences of the crisis.

Her Excellency pointed out that the policy outcomes aim to ensure a rapid response to the needs of people of determination in times of emergency, crises and disasters by providing prepared infrastructure, national cadres, trained volunteers and parents who are able to deal with their children, a society that is aware of the needs of people of determination, joint and cooperative institutional work, and capable rehabilitation programs. On studying the impact of emergencies and crises.

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, reviewed a proposal on supporting the nursery sector in the UAE and accelerating its recovery from the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, explaining the important vital role of nurseries from a social, economic and investment perspective, and its importance in the life of the child and society.

His Excellency stressed the importance of strengthening national efforts to ensure the continuity and growth of nurseries in the various emirates of the country, reviewing a set of incentive packages proposed to support nurseries at the federal level, through a number of initiatives and procedures that include various governmental support and facilities.

