His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received yesterday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s General Court in Abu Dhabi, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them and develop various paths of joint cooperation between the two countries, in a way that achieves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples, and contributes to strengthening the security and stability of the region.

The talks also dealt with a number of files of common interest, the situation in the region, in addition to regional and international developments.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE believes in the importance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership, in a way that meets the aspirations of peoples for development, progress and prosperity, indicating that adherence to the principles of good neighborliness and positive and constructive dialogue between the countries of the region constitutes a basis For its stability, prosperity and leadership.