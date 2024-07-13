His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the second meeting of the Steering Committee on the UAE’s participation in the G20. (G20) 2024.

The meeting, which was held via video conference, was attended by a number of ministers and officials from state agencies participating in the various G20 working groups and tracks..

The ministers and officials participating in the meeting reviewed the developments in the country’s participation, as a guest, in the G20. (G20)The state’s participation in the group’s upcoming ministerial meetings was also discussed..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the entities representing the country in the G20. (G20)Stressing the importance of active participation in the various stages and axes of the group’s work, in a way that embodies the UAE’s firm commitment to multilateral action and international cooperation..

His Highness reiterated the importance of working as one team and highlighting the country’s achievements within the framework of its participation in the G20. (G20).

It is noteworthy that the UAE participates in the G20. (G20) This year as a guest for the third time in a row, and the fifth time since the group was founded..