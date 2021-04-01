Abdullah bin Zayed chairs the remote education and human resources council meeting

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, presided over the council meeting, which was held via remote visual communication technology.

The council reviewed the strategic plans and future directions of government higher education institutions in the country, as well as the proposed framework for governance of the government higher education sector.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness, with the support of the wise leadership, to invest in the education of the people of the nation and the distinction of national higher education institutions and to improve the quality of their outputs according to the highest international standards, and to be a center of attraction for students from different parts of the world, in order to enhance the competitive position To the state.

His Highness said: “We look forward to our national universities being world-leading scientific beacons capable of building scientifically and practically qualified cadres, open to different cultures and interacting with them, meeting the needs of the labor market, and enhancing research and development efforts in the country.”

His Highness stressed the importance of the state’s higher education institutions continuing to renew and develop their educational programs to enhance the quality of their outputs, adopt innovative educational tools, build partnerships with world-leading universities and educational institutions, and attract distinguished scientific competencies and researchers to keep pace with the scientific and technical developments and changes in the world.

His Highness pointed out that higher education institutions in the country have graduated over decades of national leaders who have contributed to the process of construction and development, pointing out that our national university is competing with the most prestigious international universities, and occupies advanced positions in the prestigious global rankings, reflecting the tangible results of the vision and support of the wise leadership of the sector Higher Education.

His Highness added that the higher education sector has a great role in providing the vital sectors in the country with human capital with the competencies and skills needed to lead the future, and highlighting the country’s progress in various fields, in a way that enhances its competitiveness at the regional and global levels.

The framework of the government higher education sector governance framework, which was developed in partnership between the concerned authorities in the state, aims to give government higher education institutions flexibility in managing their institutional systems and academic programs, in order to enhance the quality of their educational outputs and improve their performance and enable them to compete locally, regionally and internationally, in addition to stimulating Scientific research and development, in a way that contributes to achieving the government’s vision and directions for this sector and meeting the needs of society and the labor market.

The council reviewed the framework axes that deal with institutional governance, financial management, human resources, academic affairs and performance management in government higher education institutions, as well as legislative and regulatory proposals to activate the framework during the coming period, and detailed work mechanisms. Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, reviewed the strategic direction of Zayed University and the road map drawn up by the university for the next five years 2022-2026, confirming the university’s keenness to prepare a generation of graduates who are qualified to contribute efficiently to the labor market in the country and adapt to regional changes And global level, by providing an innovative and supportive educational environment aimed at upgrading the level of education and scientific research to meet the aspirations of the government and the national agenda.

Her Excellency also reviewed the university’s methodology at the level of organizational frameworks and academic accreditation, and building strategic partnerships with leading academic bodies in innovation and scientific research, as well as continuing to renew and develop educational tools to improve the quality of educational outcomes, enrich the student experience, and enhance the competencies of faculty and administrative staff.

Her Excellency referred to the university’s plans to approach interdisciplinary education, which would enhance readiness for future variables, stressing the importance of Zayed University adopting the highest technical standards in its educational system, with the aim of qualifying students to achieve the successes expected of them in the future.

For his part, His Excellency Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, President of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, reviewed the main axes of the five-year strategic plan for the Higher Colleges of Technology 2022-2026, stressing the commitment of the Colleges of Technology to embrace and develop young talents in support of achieving the vision and directions of the government.

His Excellency added that the Colleges of Technology is looking forward, through its new plan, to confirming its position as a destination for applied education, by focusing on enhancing the education model based on skills and competencies and not only on knowledge, in addition to developing talents and capabilities through educational programs and services that meet the individual needs of students, in addition to adopting Education technology, in order to create an innovative and enjoyable learning environment for students, in line with the application of the hybrid education model.

His Excellency referred to the vital role played by the Colleges of Technology in graduating future entrepreneurs from among our students who are able to establish their startups and create job opportunities for others, and contribute to the sustainable development process.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the cultural advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, reviewed the most prominent axes of the strategic plan of the United Arab Emirates University 2022-2026, stressing that the plan comes from the premise that education is a priority in the direction of leadership, and within the framework of the vision and directions of the government. In enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of higher education in the country and establishing an effective building block for preparing the future generation.

His Excellency indicated that the university developed the strategic plan after conducting comprehensive reviews of the outputs of the previous plans and adopting different methodologies in shaping the future, guided by the vision and directions of the government, in addition to global trends and regional changes.

His Excellency added that the university, through all the steps and focus areas included in its new strategy, aspires to be an innovative and socially conscious university that would create a community of leaders and pioneers for the future by encouraging collaborative research, instilling a spirit of entrepreneurship, and providing an interactive educational experience centered around Students.

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, and HE Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources. Emiratisation, Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Hamid, Minister of Community Development, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Her Excellency Ohoud Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and His Excellency Shamma Bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the Head of State, Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Secretary General of the Council, and His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buatabeh Al Zaabi, Head of Finance Department, Member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Sarah Awad Essa Muslim Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al-Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority – Dubai, and Dr. Hashemi, Chairman of the Special Education Authority – Sharjah, Muhammad Khalifa Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prof. Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Buraiki, Acting Director of the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Abdul Latif Al Shamsi, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, and Dr. Khaled Muhammad Al-Khazraji, Director of Zayed University.