His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the seventh meeting of the Supreme Committee to oversee the national strategy to counter money laundering and terrorist financing. The members of the committee were briefed on the latest developments in the implementation of the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to future plans to fully achieve the desired goals. During the meeting, His Excellency Hamed Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Countering Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, gave a presentation on the issue of combating money laundering and terrorist financing and the progress made within the track of mutual evaluation of the UAE by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the last period. The meeting of the Supreme Committee witnessed a discussion of the progress made in the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and the main next steps required to meet all the requirements and recommendations presented by the FATF, where the importance of building on the achievements made and intensifying efforts within this framework during the coming period was emphasized. . The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Hessa bint Issa Bu Hamid, Minister of Community Development, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Ali Saeed Al Niyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Authority. Customs, His Excellency Khalid Bala Al-Blaa Al-Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Head of the State Security Agency, His Excellency Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Head of the State Security Service in the Emirate of Dubai, Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for the Governmental Coordination Sector, and Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior And Abdel Nasser Jamal Al-Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hamed Al-Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Countering Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism, and Amna Mahmoud Fikry, Director of the Economic and Commercial Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.