His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the seventeenth meeting of the Supreme Committee to supervise the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

During the meeting, the UAE’s commitment to continuing work on developing the national system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing was confirmed. Developments within the national strategy, the requirements of the action plan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and the outcomes of the meeting held with the monitoring group of the working group were reviewed. financial dated January 12, 2023.

During the meeting of the Supreme Committee, it was stressed the importance of all parties and work teams continuing their efforts to ensure the effectiveness of the system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing crimes and risks in a sustainable manner.

The Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism gave a presentation on the progress made in the axes of the action plan, which included international cooperation, oversight of financial sectors, business sectors and designated non-financial professions, company registrars, financial information, investigation of money laundering crimes, targeted financial penalties and financing Arms proliferation.

The presentation also included the progress made in dealing with requests for international cooperation, increasing human resources in the regulatory authorities, while continuing to achieve effectiveness in risk-based control processes and taking action against violating companies. The development in the use of financial information in investigations, and an increase in FIU resources.

At the level of company registrars, the presentation included recent developments in assessing the risks of legal persons and applying the risk-based approach. With regard to the axis of targeted financial sanctions and financing proliferation, the state’s achievements and its fulfillment of all requirements in this regard were reviewed.

During the meeting, the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, reviewed the efforts made by the ministry as a supervisory authority to implement the requirements of the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and the operational and implementation plans to achieve initiatives and activities that cover the requirements of mutual evaluation of the state, indicating that the focus is on providing job cadres and building Technical systems, in addition to holding awareness and training workshops for the private sector and company registrars in the country, including free zones.

Al-Marri stated that the ministry held more than 22 workshops for 13,026 participants from the private sector during the year 2022, and 27 meetings with company registrars through the sub-committee for company registrars in the country, with the aim of implementing awareness plans and enhancing understanding among registrants to achieve the requirements for organizing real beneficiary data and applying a system An integrated national program to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Al-Marri also touched on the ministry’s efforts to inspect about 440 companies from the specified non-financial business and profession sectors, which resulted in 42 warnings being issued, and about 125 financial fines amounting to about 9 million and 450 thousand dirhams for violating companies.

Bin Touq stressed that the Ministry will continue to implement the requirements of combating money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism in an effective and deterrent manner, in order to achieve a safe and friendly economic environment for the business environment in the UAE.

For its part, the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing stated that the issued international cooperation requests witnessed a steady increase, reaching more than 200 requests, and the supervisory authorities continued the inspections, which amounted to more than 750 operations during the past year, in addition to the desk inspections, Where the value of violations amounted to about 75 million dirhams.

The company’s registrars also imposed penalties on non-compliant companies, as the number of violations amounted to about 3,000 violations, while the state continued investigations into money laundering crimes, which amounted to about 270 cases. More than 3 billion dirhams of illegal proceeds were confiscated.

During the meeting, the action plan for the next phase was approved, which includes all the necessary procedures to complete the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force, in addition to the preparation steps for the field visit, which includes a number of training and qualification programs for all stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Justice, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Community Development Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates Khaled Balama Al Tamimi, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The meeting was also attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Presidential Court for the Government Coordination Sector, Rashid Saeed Al-Amiri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, Director General of the State Security Apparatus Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Zaabi, and Director-General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Hamed Saif Al-Zaabi and Mr. Ahmed Burhaima, Director of the Economic and Commercial Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.