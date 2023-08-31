His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the nineteenth meeting of the Supreme Committee to supervise the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, reviewed all the items of the Financial Action Group’s action plan, and the progress made by the UAE in this regard.

The UAE has continued to activate channels of international cooperation through requests for legal assistance and requests for international judicial cooperation, in addition to signing more international judicial cooperation agreements.

In the field of control and supervision, the regulatory authorities continued to work in accordance with the risk-based approach, in addition to administrative measures and violations, as the value of financial fines imposed on violating companies since the beginning of the year exceeded 210 million dirhams.

As for the national work in the field of transparency and company registrars, the licensing authorities in the UAE have followed up their procedures to enhance companies’ compliance with the requirements of the beneficial owner.

The meeting indicated an increase of 48% in suspicious transaction reports during the first half of the year, which reflects an increase in the private sector’s awareness of the awareness efforts made by all concerned authorities in this regard.

In the field of money laundering investigations, the increase in the quality and number of cases registered in this regard, especially those related to the context of risks in the country, was presented. Statistics on reports and referrals made by law enforcement agencies, as well as convictions and confiscations that took place during the last stage, were reviewed. The total confiscations amounted to more than 4 billion dirhams during the past two years, and the country’s law enforcement agencies also contributed to the arrest of 387 international wanted persons, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in many countries of the world.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khaled Balama. Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director General of the State Security Agency, and His Excellency Hamed Saif Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism.