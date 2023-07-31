His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the eighteenth meeting of the Supreme Committee to supervise the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. Hamed Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, reviewed all the items of the Financial Action Task Force’s action plan, and the progress made in this regard. The presentation, which was reviewed during the meeting, referred to the increase in the fines imposed by the regulatory authorities, which exceeded 130 million dirhams by the end of the second quarter of this year, which reflects the effectiveness of the measures taken against violators, in addition to reviewing the procedures and plans carried out by each regulatory authority. . He also touched on the increase in suspicious transaction reports that are submitted to the Financial Information Unit, as the increase rate reached 102 percent compared to last year, which reflects the increase and development of understanding and awareness of the private sector, as a result of the continuous awareness efforts undertaken by all concerned authorities in the country. In the aspect of money laundering investigations, the presentation included an explanation of the increase in the quality and number of money laundering cases, especially related to the context of risks in the country. , which exceeded 800 million dirhams. During the meeting, the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing gave a presentation on the latest developments in the work in the national plan, in addition to reviewing the outputs of the plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which was held in Paris during the month of June 2023, where the general statement of the session praised the great progress made by before the UAE. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, His Excellency Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khaled Balama Al Tamimi. Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. The meeting was also attended by Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Zaabi, Director General of the State Security Apparatus, and Hamed Saif Al-Zaabi, Director-General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.