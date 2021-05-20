His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the seventh meeting of the Supreme Committee to oversee the national strategy to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

The committee members were briefed on the latest developments in the implementation of the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to future plans to fully achieve the desired goals.

During the meeting, Hamed Al-Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, made a presentation on the issue of combating money laundering and terrorist financing and the progress made within the path of mutual evaluation of the UAE by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the last period.

The meeting of the Supreme Committee witnessed a discussion of the progress made in the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and the main next steps required to meet all the requirements and recommendations submitted by the FATF, where the importance of building on the achievements made and intensifying efforts within this framework during the coming period was emphasized.





