H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the sixteenth meeting of the Higher Committee for Supervising the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

During the meeting, the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, reviewed the efforts made by the ministry as a supervisory authority to implement the requirements of the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and the operational and executive plans to achieve initiatives and activities that cover the requirements of mutual evaluation of the state, where the focus is on providing staff and building technical systems. In addition to holding awareness and training workshops for the private sector and company registrars in the country, including free zones.

Al-Marri explained that the ministry held more than 30 workshops for 2,226 participants from the private sector, and 22 meetings with company registrars through the subcommittee of company registrars in the country, with the aim of implementing awareness plans and enhancing understanding among registrars and implementing an integrated national system to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

He referred to the ministry’s efforts to inspect about 288 companies from the designated non-financial business sectors and professions, which resulted in the registration of about 84 fines amounting to about 7 million dirhams, and the issuance of 31 warnings, in addition to imposing administrative penalties worth 9.8 million dirhams on the violating companies. In order to achieve the requirements of organizing the data of the real beneficiary.

Al-Marri stressed that the ministry will continue to implement the requirements of combating money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism in an effective and deterrent manner, in order to achieve a safe and friendly economic environment for the business environment in the UAE.

During the meeting, the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing gave a presentation on the most prominent developments in the national work to develop the system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to reviewing the outcomes of the plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris on October 20 and 21, 2022, where the efforts of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were praised. The UAE in implementing the requirements of the action plan agreed with the group, and praising the positive progress made by the state, following the discussion of the country’s follow-up report with the FATF monitoring group in September 2022.

The presentation submitted by the Executive Office included a number of positive developments at the national level, including the increase in requests for legal aid by 400 percent to reach 179 requests, which reflects the efforts of the state in communicating with its partners in the world to reduce cross-border crimes.

The presentation also touched on the total value of violations and fines imposed by the regulatory authorities reaching more than 65 million dirhams, with the Financial Information Unit continuing to enhance its human capabilities and holding more training and awareness workshops, as the unit participated in 12 workshops during the past three months only. The value of the freezing orders issued by the unit amounted to more than 1.2 billion dirhams.

On a related level, the presentation highlighted the continuous efforts with the private sector to ensure the implementation of the targeted financial sanctions and to raise the level of awareness about them, as more than 15 training workshops were held, attended by more than 12,000 participants from the public and private sectors, in addition to the issuance of a number of guidelines, Coordinating with regulatory authorities to verify compliance of the private sector with these requirements. The ForeTech system has also been modernized based on the increased requirements for using the system in the application of targeted financial sanctions and proliferation financing issues.

During the meeting, the Supreme Committee was briefed on the national risk assessment project (second cycle), which was recently launched in partnership with the World Bank Group, where the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing had previously signed an agreement with the group earlier this year with the aim of using The Bank’s methodology in the national assessment process for risks, where about 75 parties participate in the project at the state level, in addition to the participation of the private sector.

The Supreme Committee also reviewed the outcomes of the 14th Regulatory Bodies Summit for the Middle East and North Africa, which was held in Abu Dhabi on October 25, under the auspices of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, and jointly organized with the London Stock Exchange Group, where the summit witnessed the participation and attendance of more than 450 Specializing in financial compliance and anti-money laundering from around the world.

The meeting was also attended by Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Director General of the State Security Apparatus Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Zaabi, and Director-General of the Executive Office for Countering Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Hamid Saif Al-Zaabi.