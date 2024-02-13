His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the meeting of the G20 Steering Committee with the participation of a large number of ministers and officials in the country, and the priorities of the UAE’s participation in the group’s work and summit for the year 2024 were discussed.

During the meeting, which was held virtually, His Highness stressed the importance of joint work among the members of the committee within the spirit of one team, with the aim of enhancing the country’s participation in the work of the G20 Group through cooperation and initiatives aimed at highlighting the pivotal role of the UAE on the regional and international arenas.

His Highness also stressed the importance of continuing and enhancing achievement through active participation in the various tracks, groups and work teams of the G20.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the priorities of the UAE’s participation in the work and summit of the group, which is being held this year under the slogan “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” in addition to discussing the priorities of the Brazilian presidency of the group, which are developing the global governance system and combating poverty and hunger. And confronting the challenges of climate and energy transitions.

During the meeting, His Highness expressed the UAE's appreciation for the invitation submitted by the Republic of Brazil to participate in the G20 Summit, praising the efforts of their Excellencies the ministers and various entities representing the UAE in the G20.

On the same level, the ministers and officials participating in the meeting briefed His Highness on the latest developments in the country’s participation in the G20 and discussed preparations for participation in the group’s upcoming main meetings, including the meetings of the “Sherpa” track, the financial track, and private sector working groups.

It is noteworthy that the UAE participated in the work and summit of the G20 as a guest in Indonesia in 2022, in India in 2023, and before that in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2020 and France in 2011.