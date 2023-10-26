His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, chaired the meeting of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, which was held via remote video communication technology.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees; His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State; His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; His Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations; His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Vatican; His Excellency Abdel Nasser Jamal Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India; Her Excellency Hind Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France; Her Excellency Dr. Iman Ahmed Al-Salami, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia; In addition to His Excellency Nikolai Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and directors of the academy’s departments.

The meeting’s agenda included a set of main topics that discussed the most important achievements of the Academy’s strategic plan for the years 2023-2026 and the projects that were launched within the plan, which include academic programs, executive training courses, and the most important research outputs that contribute to strengthening the Academy’s position as one of the most important educational, research and academic edifices specialized in diplomacy across the world. Regional and global level.

The meeting also reviewed the areas of activating comprehensive strategic partnerships to support the growth of the academy at various levels, in addition to the most prominent achievements of the international expansion plan, activating memorandums of understanding and local and international partnerships to cooperate in joint research projects, and developing academic programs through which experts, researchers and students are exchanged between the two parties.

His Excellency Nikolai Mladenov extended his sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, for his continued interest and support for the Academy and its development plans.

His Excellency affirmed the Academy’s commitment to providing academic and training programs for its members in accordance with the highest international standards, reviewing the Academy’s successful experience in establishing strategic relations and partnership agreements with many academic and diplomatic institutions and specialized research centers, to enhance opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange, and to share organizational expertise.

He also stressed the Academy’s keenness to keep pace with developments in diplomatic work, in line with new global developments, whether in the health sector, space diplomacy, advanced sciences, regional blocs, and multilateral relations, as well as developments in cultural diplomacy, environmental and climate diplomacy, and humanitarian diplomacy, relief, and crisis management efforts.