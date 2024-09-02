His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired today in Abu Dhabi the fifth session of the Joint Higher Committee between the UAE and the State of Kuwait, while the Kuwaiti side was chaired by His Excellency Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The meeting of the Joint Higher Committee was attended by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials from both countries.

At the beginning of his speech, His Highness welcomed His Excellency the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressing that the convening of the fifth session of the Joint Committee embodies the depth of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, hand in hand, with his brother Sheikh Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, and his brother Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, may God have mercy on them.

His Highness said: “With all determination and resolve, we continue today to complete the path of cooperation and joint work under the leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “what most distinguishes the UAE-Kuwaiti relations and their continuous development are the social and cultural ties that unite the two brotherly peoples, including the bonds of brotherhood and friendship, and the unity of heritage, history and shared values,” adding, “We will continue to strengthen and build on this connection to achieve further progress and joint prosperity in various fields.”

His Highness also stressed that the UAE has always viewed its sister country, Kuwait, as a strategic partner in all fields and an integral part of the progress and prosperity process in the Arabian Gulf and the entire region.

His Highness added: “Our non-oil bilateral trade has achieved remarkable growth over the past years, reaching its highest levels in history in 2023, with a total value exceeding $12 billion.”

His Highness stressed: “We are constantly looking forward to expanding the base of our partnerships with our brothers in Kuwait, and this includes the sectors of industry, trade, renewable energy, transportation, and infrastructure.”

His Highness also stressed that “the UAE believes in the necessity of cooperation with our brothers and main partners within various international institutions and multilateral platforms.”

His Highness added: “Accordingly, we look forward to continuing mutual support for the nominations of the two brotherly countries in international institutions and forums, in addition to strengthening our partnerships at the multilateral level.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE affirms its supportive position regarding the Dorra field and the ownership of natural resources in the submerged divided zone adjacent to the Saudi-Kuwaiti divided zone, including the entire Dorra field, is joint ownership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait only, and they alone have full rights to exploit the natural resources in that area, in accordance with the provisions of international law and based on the agreements concluded and in force between them.”

At the end of his speech, His Highness thanked all the participants in the committee, wishing his brother, His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya and the accompanying delegation a pleasant stay in the UAE.

Following that, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait, signed the minutes of the meeting of the fifth session of the Joint Higher Committee between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait. His Highness also witnessed the signing of 8 memoranda of understanding and executive programmes between the two brotherly countries.

The memoranda of understanding and executive programmes included the following:

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait on cooperation in the field of infrastructure, signed by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait on cooperation in the field of standardization activities, signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait on cooperation in the field of communications and information technology, signed by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– The Executive Program for Educational Cooperation between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait for the years 2024 – 2027, signed by Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– The executive program between the government of the United Arab Emirates and the government of the State of Kuwait in the field of sports for the years 2024 – 2026 was signed by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– The Executive Program for Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Kuwait for the years 2024 – 2026, signed by His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, and His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– A Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Cyber ​​Security Council, and the Government of the State of Kuwait, represented by the National Cyber ​​Security Center, signed by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber ​​Security Council of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, and Major General Engineer Mohammed Abdul Aziz Bouarki, Chairman of the National Cyber ​​Security Center in Kuwait.

– A Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, represented by EDGE Holding Group, and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense of the State of Kuwait regarding defense procurement and industries, signed by Hamad Mohammed Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Major General Faisal Khalifa Saif, Chairman of the Armament and Equipment Authority.

Prior to the launch of the Joint Higher Committee between the two countries, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting with His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, during which they discussed the solid fraternal relations and paths of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. They also exchanged views on all issues of common interest.

His Highness hosted a dinner in honor of His Excellency Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the accompanying delegation.