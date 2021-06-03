H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the eighth meeting of the Higher Committee for Supervising the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, which was held via videoconferencing technology.

The members of the committee were briefed on the latest developments in the implementation of the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, in addition to future plans to achieve the required to the fullest. During the meeting, the members of the Committee reviewed the progress made by the concerned authorities and the most prominent achievements that have been achieved since the previous meeting of the Higher Committee.

The meeting also witnessed a discussion of the priorities to be implemented in the coming period by each concerned party to meet all the requirements and recommendations submitted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, and Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Head of the State Security Apparatus. His Excellency Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Head of the State Security Apparatus in the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for the Government Coordination Sector, His Excellency Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, His Excellency Ahmed bin Lahej Al Falasi, Director General of the Federal Customs Authority, and His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior. The Economy, His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi from the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Counter Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, and Amna Mahmoud Fikri, Director of the Economic and Commercial Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.