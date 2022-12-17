His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the council’s meeting, which was held via remote visual communication technology.

During the meeting, His Highness directed work to standardize national and international exam policies and systems that students undergo in schools, in a way that is in the interest of the student and is in line with the efforts to develop the education system and achieves national aspirations.

His Highness said that the exams should be an effective tool to identify the true level of students in basic knowledge, capabilities and skills, and to provide the authorities with accurate information about their performance in order to set development policies and the required changes in systems and curricula.

His Highness pointed out the need for these exams to be consistent with the students’ educational experience, their inclinations and abilities so that they can achieve their best to contribute to building the future of their country and the world around them.

His Highness stressed the importance of the role of the National Center for Education Quality in this file, as the center was established recently to evaluate the educational system and measure educational outcomes, including students’ performance in tests, with the aim of improving the quality of education in the country.

For her part, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, reviewed an updated plan for the policy of evaluating students in government schools.

She indicated that under the guidance of the generous leadership, the institution will start implementing the policy in the second semester of the current academic year, as the institution listened to parents, teachers and students, and looked at the outputs of the twelfth year and the requirements of universities, and today it must increase transparency with parents about the actual levels of students, Her Excellency affirmed that evaluation is the basis for planning to raise the level of skills among public school graduates.

She added that the institution seeks to link the apprenticeship with clear competencies, skills and cumulative experiences for all main and supportive educational positions, as well as detailing stimulating and rewarding career paths for workers in the sector and encouraging graduates to choose the teaching profession.

For his part, Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi – Minister of Education reviewed, during the meeting, a set of proposals and recommendations for developing and updating the system of equivalence of general education certificates issued by private schools within the country.

He stressed that the Ministry aims to achieve the highest levels of quality of educational outputs, and to improve the services provided to students and parents, through integrated systems that are being worked on in coordination between the Ministry and the educational authorities in the country.