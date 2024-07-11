His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the 21st meeting of the Higher Committee for Supervising the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

His Highness welcomed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to remove the country from the group’s grey list in February 2024, and stressed the importance of sustaining positive performance and progress achieved within the framework of national efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

His Highness stressed that the UAE takes its role in protecting the integrity of the global financial system very seriously, and affirms its firm commitment to combating financial crimes worldwide and enhancing international cooperation in this regard, in addition to developing strategies aimed at reducing risks.

His Highness also stressed the UAE’s continued efforts to maintain the sustainability of protecting its financial system, enhance international cooperation and partnerships, and high-level commitment to implementing and improving the framework to combat financial crimes.

During the meeting, the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing for the period 2024-2027 was reviewed, and a recommendation was approved that was submitted for approval by the Cabinet. The strategy included a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed at enhancing and expanding the achievements made during the previous National Strategy for the period 2020-2023, including key objectives covering all areas, the most important of which is deepening the understanding of the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing and the proliferation of weapons, as well as aligning the legal and regulatory framework with the requirements of international standards, and enhancing risk-based oversight of the financial institutions sector, non-financial businesses and professions, and virtual asset service providers in the country.

His Highness thanked the members of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Financing of Illegal Organisations and the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing for the good preparation and coordination of this strategy.

For his part, Director General of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, Hamed Al Zaabi, reviewed during the meeting a number of the most prominent priorities related to the progress of government work to enhance the system for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and the spread of arms in the UAE for the period 2024-2027.

Among the most prominent of these priorities is the Supreme Committee’s adoption of the second round of the National Risk Assessment, which was prepared using the World Bank methodology, and the implementation of the national plan approved by various sectors to implement the axes of the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The meeting also discussed efforts to prepare for the mutual evaluation process with the Financial Action Task Force in the period 2025-2027, where the most important national initiatives were presented that would prove the effectiveness of the national system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, including implementing the requirements of the new international standards adopted by the group, especially those related to the virtual assets sector and asset recovery, as well as developing a national database managed by the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing with the aim of collecting and analyzing information and statistics at the state level, and tracking the performance and effectiveness of the competent authorities and using them in national risk assessment processes.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Khalid Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The meeting was also attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Ibrahim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Deputy Chairman of the State Security Service, Hamed Saif Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, Ahmed bin Lahej, Director General of Customs at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and Aisha Youssef, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development.