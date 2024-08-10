His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, chaired the first meeting of the Board, which was held yesterday.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness conveyed the greetings and thanks of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to the members of the Council, wishing them success in carrying out the tasks assigned to them.

His Highness and the members of the Council reviewed the strategic framework of the initiative, which consists of three main axes, including accelerating and stimulating innovation, raising global awareness, and mobilizing international efforts in the field of water scarcity.

The Council also reviewed priority projects that are in line with the strategy’s axes, which will contribute to enhancing the initiative’s mission, ensuring sustainable access to water around the world through the development and application of innovative technologies, and raising awareness of the seriousness of water scarcity and the need to place it as a priority on the global agenda.

The Council reviewed a number of plans and projects that aim to activate the role of youth and partners in the UAE and the world, and the necessity of their participation in finding solutions to the challenges of global water scarcity.

During the meeting, His Highness praised the importance of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, launched in February 2024, and the progress made in the XPRIZE Water Scarcity Challenge, stressing that the UAE is committed to continuous work and effective contribution to addressing the pressing challenges of water scarcity locally and globally, noting the important role of the Council members in achieving the desired goals.

The meeting was attended by members of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative Board of Directors, including His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Vice Chairman of the Board; His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the State for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Balaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; David Scott, Advisor to the Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Investments.