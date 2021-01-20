His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, while chairing the council’s remote meeting yesterday, called for enabling students to create content that reflects our language, values ​​and identity, by instilling a culture, concepts and skills of new media within the educational process. .

His Highness emphasized the role of digital media in strengthening and upgrading the educational system, in order to build a new and advanced generation of professionals qualified to lead the digital economy, and to publish positive Arab media stories and messages that enhance the country’s position on the regional and international arenas.

He pointed out that the state’s efforts, with the support of our leadership, focus on adopting new and innovative tools and means to upgrade the educational system in the country and raise the quality of education outputs, explaining that in light of the rapid developments taking place in the world, especially in the field of digital media, it has become necessary to instill a culture and concepts. And new media skills within the educational process, to enable students to create content that reflects our language, values, identity, culture, civilization, and our aspirations for the future, and to keep pace with the rapid growth in the digital economy.

This came during the Council’s review of a proposal submitted by the New Media Academy to launch an advanced educational academic training program aimed at integrating digital skills from an early age into the distinguished Emirati educational system.

The Executive Director of the New Media Academy, Rashid Al-Awadi, talked about the proposal, which includes enabling teachers to integrate new digital media skills and concepts, within an integrated methodology that takes into account introducing students to the style and skills of digital storytelling, and enabling them to become familiar with the requirements and features of innovative digital learning from a young age. In a way that contributes to preparing them for the future, and their participation in spreading media messages that support the development process in the country at the local and global levels.

He pointed out that the proposed program will be the fruit of a partnership between educational authorities and the New Media Academy, as it is one of the many programs designed by the Academy, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East region, to develop a new generation of professionals to lead the digital economy and the new media.

For her part, the Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, Jamila bint Salem Musabbah Al Muhairi, reviewed the developments of vaccinations in schools, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the parties concerned, and the mechanisms, requirements, necessities and exceptions from vaccination.

It also reviewed the main recommendations that will be worked on in this regard, in coordination between educational authorities and health authorities in the country, and emphasizing the importance of adherence to vaccinations to achieve a healthy, safe and disease-free school community.

The council reviewed a proposal to measure students ’performance in the mandatory national subjects in private schools, which are Arabic language, social studies, Islamic education and moral education.

The proposal aims to measure and enable the level of students’ performance and the quality of education in these subjects, and implement it gradually in coordination between the Ministry of Education, local educational bodies and schools, and includes measuring the current level of students, developing improvement plans for materials, reviewing tests and forming a committee for implementation and follow-up.

The members of the Council discussed the importance of continuing to motivate the educational and administrative staff, workers and parents, to receive the “Covid-19” vaccine in order to gradually return to normal life in educational facilities, stressing that despite the success of digital education techniques in enhancing the knowledge stock of students during the pandemic, only There is a need to return to the school environment to develop students’ capacities and their mental and social skills.

The members also stressed the importance of motivating employees of government and private agencies to receive the vaccine, to ensure their safety and the safety of their children and society.

– The Council was informed of the latest developments in vaccinations in schools, the requirements, necessities and exceptions to vaccination.





