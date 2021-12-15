Dubai (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, the two sides discussed the strong relationship between the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency and the distinguished cooperation between the two sides, which resulted in the development of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear program in accordance with the highest standards of safety, nuclear security and non-proliferation.

The two sides reviewed the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in promoting international cooperation and building effective and fruitful partnerships between countries in various sectors. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Grossi’s visit, stressing the UAE’s keenness to enhance its joint cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in various fields, including training and building national capacities, in a way that contributes to ensuring the sustainability of the country’s peaceful nuclear program.

For his part, Grossi stressed the importance of fruitful and constructive cooperation between the UAE and the International Atomic Energy Agency, praising the UAE’s peaceful nuclear program, which is a model to be emulated in the world. The meeting was attended by Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, the country’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Abdullah bin Zayed during his meeting with the Secretary-General of ASEAN at Expo 2020 Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also received Dato Lim Jok Hoi, Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai, they discussed the distinguished relations between the UAE and the ASEAN group, and the promising opportunities available to enhance prospects for joint cooperation in all fields. The two sides also reviewed the state organization of Expo 2020 Dubai and the role of this prominent global event in developing frameworks for joint cooperation between The UAE and the ASEAN group in all fields. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of Dato Lim Guk Hoi, stressing the distinguished relations that unite the UAE and ASEAN countries and the keenness to enhance prospects for joint cooperation and build fruitful partnerships in many strategic sectors of common interest.