His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, valued the efforts of the ministry’s work team in confronting the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), stressing that commitment, awareness, concerted efforts and the adoption of science is the way to avoid the repercussions of the pandemic.

This came while His Highness hosted a group of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Unidentified Soldiers), in a session via “remote” visual communication technology, in appreciation of their valuable efforts during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

At the outset of his speech, His Highness expressed his deep pride and gratitude for their efforts and enthusiasm over the past year, and His Highness said: “Every one of you and his family deserves from the country thanks and gratitude.”

His Highness added, “All of you have sacrificed your time, effort, and health, dedication to serving the country, serving the citizen and resident, and embodying the meaning of the United Arab Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “If it were not for the presence of colleagues like you in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and your colleagues in other institutions, whether citizens or residents, employees and volunteers, in addition to the availability of the necessary infrastructure in the country, by which we do not only mean services, but human beings. We might have been in a difficult situation .. All of you were careful, and listen to the voice of science. ”

His Highness added: “Each of you has my full pride and appreciation, and I am proud that one institution brings me together, and words may be unable to express the extent of my gratitude to you, but I hope to see many examples like you in our country, not only in crises and tribulations, but in circumstances. Kindness ».

His Highness added: “I was looking forward to meeting you not from behind the screens. I also look forward to each of you being a role model, not only in work, but also in adhering to safety standards and raising awareness.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed: “We cannot avoid the repercussions of a health pandemic except through awareness, concerted efforts and the adoption of science.” His Highness said: “Your services may be related to the service of an institution or individuals or people outside or within the country, and facilitating the tasks of national institutions. Or the foreign missions .. However, your biggest service, in fact, is to highlight good, good minerals that we are proud of.

The session brought together more than 40 employees from the various departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who have devoted themselves to fulfilling their duty, overcome all the challenges they have faced, and answered the call of duty towards their homeland since the beginning of the pandemic.





