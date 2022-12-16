His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the reception hosted by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain to the country, on the occasion of his country’s 51st National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the Bahraini ambassador and blessed the brotherly Bahraini people for their celebrations of this precious national anniversary, wishing the brotherly kingdom continued progress, prosperity and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

For his part, the Bahraini ambassador stressed the strength of the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, which have been established since the founding era and resulted in a distinguished model between the brothers.

The ceremony, which was held at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, His Excellency Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Advisor to the President of the State, His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad Al Bulooki, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Imran Anwar Al-Sayed Muhammad Sharaf Al-Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs, and a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country