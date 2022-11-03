H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, witnessed some of the activities of the “Parents’ Forum” by attending a main discussion session, which included a lecture delivered by Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabari, on the opening day of the forum organized by the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi at Al Ittihad Arena on Yas Island from 2 to 4 November.

His Highness toured a number of the forum’s pavilions, and met with a group of experts on the sidelines of their participation in this global event, and was briefed on some interactive educational activities and the latest methods used in the field of early childhood development and child rearing.

His Highness was accompanied during this tour by Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, President of the Federal Agency for Early Education and Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and His Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhamid, Minister of Community Development.

The forum, which is the first of its kind in the world, attracts child-rearing experts from all over the world, to exchange ideas and visions on raising a successful generation capable of facing challenges, and highlights the latest methods and methodologies adopted in raising children and guiding parents and guardians to raise their children in A positive environment by organizing discussion and dialogue sessions and workshops on raising children.

The main discussion session dealt with the foundations of raising children and enhancing parents and guardians’ awareness of the importance of combining traditional and modern methods and concepts in raising children to meet their needs and keep pace with the requirements of the future.

Dr. Shefali Tsabari, a clinical psychologist and New York Times bestseller, gave a lecture aimed at enhancing parents’ knowledge of the most important parenting techniques.

The opening day of this forum witnessed the participation of parents, caregivers and specialists in the field of education, who gathered in Abu Dhabi to communicate, interact, exchange views and ideas, and answer questions from the audience related to modern education.