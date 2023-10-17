His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in the Omani capital, Muscat, to participate in the work of the extraordinary meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf at the ministerial level regarding developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, in the presence of His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

In addition to His Highness, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, His Excellency Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, and His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, Director of the Department of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are attending the meeting.

The extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council comes at the request of the Sultanate of Oman, “the current presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” and after consultation and coordination with the GCC countries. The meeting aims to consult and hold discussions on recent developments in the region.

