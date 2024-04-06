During a phone call with Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, appreciated the organization’s humanitarian efforts and its pivotal role in delivering aid to the northern Gaza Strip and meeting the needs of civilians in the Strip.

His Highness strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli targeting of a car carrying a team from the “World Central Kitchen”, expressing his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the head of the organization and the families of the victims and their countries.

His Highness stressed the importance of protecting the lives of all civilians and not making them targets of the ongoing escalation in the region, stressing the UAE’s full solidarity with the “Global Central Kitchen” and its work team.

His Highness added that the UAE has a firm commitment to working with the World Central Kitchen organization and supporting its humanitarian efforts. His Highness indicated that the UAE is keen to cooperate with all partners in the international community to provide relief to civilians in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from tragic humanitarian conditions, stressing that the important role played by all humanitarian organizations, including the “Global Central Kitchen”, must receive all forms of support and assistance. .