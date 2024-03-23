His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, appreciated the prominent role and great efforts made by the friendly Republic of Cyprus to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip through the sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza starting from the port of Larnaca.

This came during His Highness’s reception, today in Abu Dhabi, of His Excellency Dr. Constantinos Koumpos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, where developments in the situation in the Middle East region and their humanitarian repercussions on civilians in the Gaza Strip were discussed, in addition to developments in the international sea corridor initiative “Amalthea” to deliver humanitarian aid to northern Gaza. .

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s commitment to mobilizing support for the sea corridor initiative and working with Cyprus and all regional and international partners to invest in this initiative in an optimal manner, thus contributing to increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in northern Gaza at a sufficient, sustainable and unhindered pace.

During his meeting with His Excellency Dr. Konstantinos Kompos, His Highness pointed out the importance of the concerted efforts of the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire, which contributes to protecting the lives of all civilians and enhancing the humanitarian response to the brotherly Palestinian people.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Konstantinos Kompos also discussed the UAE-Cyprus friendship relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields.

His Highness stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to consolidating cooperative relations with the Republic of Cyprus based on the advanced and growing strategic partnership that brings together the two countries, expressing his wishes for Cyprus and its people prosperity and well-being.