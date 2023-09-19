His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Sitivini Rabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji, discussed bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of climate.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of common interest and files on the Assembly’s agenda.

The two sides discussed opportunities to advance international efforts to combat the repercussions of climate change, especially with the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) next November and December in Expo City Dubai.

The significant impacts of climate change on small island states in the Pacific Ocean were also reviewed. In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s support for these countries, helping them confront the repercussions of climate change, and supporting global efforts to achieve the desired transition in the energy sector.

For his part, His Excellency Sitipheni Rabuka expressed his country’s aspiration to strengthen joint cooperation relations with the UAE in various fields. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.