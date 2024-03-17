Today, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar.

His Highness arrived today in the Qatari capital, Doha, on a working visit, where he was received upon his arrival at the airport by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the State of Qatar, and ways to enhance the prospects for bilateral cooperation in all fields, in a way that supports the development paths of the two countries and achieves prosperity for their peoples.

The two sides reviewed the UAE-Qatari relations and the development and prosperity they are witnessing at various levels, with the support and care of the leadership of the two countries.

They also touched on the outstanding development achievements achieved by the UAE and the State of Qatar in all fields, which constitute a strong impetus in the endeavors of the two brotherly countries to achieve prosperity and sustainable prosperity for their people.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the strength of the brotherly relations linking the UAE with the State of Qatar and the two countries’ keenness on cooperation and joint work, in a way that achieves their mutual interests and supports their development goals.

His Highness and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani also discussed developments in the Middle East region, especially in the Gaza Strip.



They reviewed efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire, especially with the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the urgent need to intensify regional and international efforts to provide adequate humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people, in a way that contributes to alleviating their suffering.

The two sides discussed the outcomes of the recently held ministerial meeting on the sea corridor initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and the importance of such initiatives in opening humanitarian corridors to transfer aid at a sufficient, sustainable pace, and without obstacles to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that the Middle East region is going through exceptionally difficult circumstances and many challenges, which necessitates the need to intensify cooperation and multilateral action at all levels, to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region and reach a sustainable ceasefire.

His Highness added that the ceasefire, the protection of all civilian lives, and the strengthening of the humanitarian response to the brotherly Palestinian people constitute an urgent priority, and all efforts must be combined so that the efforts made in this regard are crowned with success.

His Highness appreciated the continued efforts made by the sisterly State of Qatar to reach a ceasefire, which contributes to focusing on meeting the urgent humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resume negotiations with the aim of achieving comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution.”

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, hosted an iftar banquet in honor of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Her Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and Imran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Science and Advanced Technology.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Doha this evening after a working visit to the sisterly State of Qatar, and His Highness was seen off by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.