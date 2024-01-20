His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Her Excellency Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, the developments of the situation in the Middle East region and its repercussions, especially the humanitarian ones.

They also reviewed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire and the top priority to ensure protection for all civilians and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

His Highness stressed the need to intensify the efforts of the international community to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region, noting the importance of strengthening the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza and intensifying relief and medical assistance to civilians affected by the current crisis.

His Highness and Her Excellency Tanya Fagon also discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE's aspiration to work with Slovenia with the aim of pushing joint cooperation towards broader horizons of growth and development in all fields in a way that supports the development aspirations of the two countries and brings goodness to their people.