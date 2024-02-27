His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received His Excellency Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of Guinea-Bissau.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and joint cooperation paths in all fields, including economic, trade and development.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Carlos Pinto Pereira, stressing that the UAE is keen to consolidate cooperation relations with the Republic of Guinea-Bissau for the benefit and development of the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of Guinea-Bissau expressed his country's aspiration to strengthen cooperation relations with the UAE in all fields.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.