His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call today with His Excellency Dr. Konstantinos Koumpos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, the current dangerous developments in the Middle East and their humanitarian and security repercussions..

His Highness reviewed with His Excellency Dr. Combos ways to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the urgent priority of providing the necessary humanitarian support to the residents of the Strip, providing protection for all civilians, and ending extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the need for all regional and international efforts to come together to push for a ceasefire and work closely to address the humanitarian crisis and end the tragic conditions suffered by civilians in Gaza..

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Konstantinos Koumpos discussed a number of issues related to the friendship and strategic partnership relations between the two countries..