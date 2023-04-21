His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, during a phone call with His Excellency Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, the latest developments in the situation in the Republic of Sudan.

His Highness and His Excellency Park Jin discussed the international efforts exerted to stop the escalation, calm the situation, and work for the return of dialogue between the two parties to the conflict and to find a political settlement to the crisis that guarantees stability, security and prosperity for Sudan and its people.

The two ministers stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of civilians, nationals of other countries and humanitarian workers. They also stressed the need to quickly stop military operations and preserve the capabilities of Sudan and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan indicated, during the phone call, that returning to the dialogue table is the way to reach a political settlement to the crisis in Sudan, stressing that the UAE supports all efforts to stop the escalation and help the brothers in Sudan to overcome these difficult situations.