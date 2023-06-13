His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, chaired the first special strategic dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries, which was held in the Korean capital, Seoul.

This dialogue is one of the outcomes of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to the Republic of Korea in 2019, during which a memorandum of understanding was signed regarding the special strategic dialogue between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Korea. Korea.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed during the Emirati-Korean Special Strategic Dialogue that the UAE and the Republic of Korea are linked by deep and rooted relations and an exceptional development partnership that has yielded many qualitative achievements of the two friendly countries.

His Highness pointed out that the Emirati-Korean relations, which began more than 40 years ago, witnessed many stages of growth and development and effective and constructive joint work. The signing of the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in 2018 constituted a strong impetus and a qualitative shift in the course of this relationship towards broader horizons. cooperation in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea on the occasion of the election of Korea to membership in the Security Council for the period 2024-2025, for the third time, after it had previously held the seat of a non-permanent member in the Security Council in 1996 and 1997 and in 2013 and 2014, praising its outstanding efforts to maintain peace and security. internationals.

His Highness also thanked and appreciated his Korean counterpart for the warm reception, expressing his hope that the special strategic dialogue between the two countries would constitute a platform for deepening strategic cooperation and partnership between the two countries in all fields.

The strategic dialogue discussed the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields, including economic, trade, investment, cultural, educational, energy, climate, scientific research, health care, advanced technology and others.

He also discussed the common priorities of the two countries in the Security Council and bilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations, in addition to strengthening multilateral action towards many global issues and challenges.

They reviewed tracks of joint cooperation between the two countries in combating climate change, especially since the UAE and the Republic of Korea have succeeded in implementing many strategic and vital projects in the clean energy sector and nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. The UAE is also preparing to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention. United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP 28” next November in Dubai Expo City.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his aspiration for the participation of the Republic of Korea in “COP 28”, noting that the cooperation of the two friendly countries in this file and in terms of adopting clean and renewable energy solutions is a model to be followed.

The strategic dialogue was attended by Saeed Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, HE Imran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Science and Advanced Technology, Dr. Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health Affairs, and HE Abdullah Saif Al-Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.