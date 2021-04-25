Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Italy.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi, relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Italy were discussed, and ways of developing them in all fields. His Highness and His Excellency Luigi Di Maio reviewed the participation of the Republic of Italy in the Expo 2020 Dubai, and they discussed all regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides also discussed developments in the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and the two countries’ cooperation in facing its repercussions.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.