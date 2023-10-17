During a phone call with His Excellency Michael Martin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Republic of Ireland, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed developments in the situation in the region and ways to provide protection for civilians and secure medical and relief aid for them by opening urgent humanitarian corridors.

The two ministers discussed regional and international efforts made to end extremism and escalating violence and preserve civilian lives from the repercussions of the current crisis.

The two sides stressed the importance of working to restore security and stability in the region.