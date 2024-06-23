Today, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received at a working dinner in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness congratulated His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar on the occasion of his reappointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India.

The two sides discussed the historical friendly relations between the two countries, and the progress made in various paths of bilateral cooperation, within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership and the comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of India.

His Highness and His Excellency the Indian Minister of External Affairs reviewed the efforts of the two countries to enhance joint cooperation in all sectors, including economic, trade, investment, education, culture, health, food security, renewable energy and climate.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar, stressing that the UAE and the Republic of India are linked by close strategic relations that witness continued momentum in the paths of bilateral cooperation with the aim of achieving comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity for the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness pointed out that raising the relations of the two countries to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2017 contributed to deepening and strengthening this relationship, which is based on a solid foundation of understanding, trust, mutual respect, and common interests.

His Highness stressed that the comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of India, which entered into force in May 2022, also led to a qualitative development in economic and trade cooperation, which contributed to supporting the national development efforts in the two countries.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jai Shankar discussed joint cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, and touched on the overall developments at the regional and international levels and the situation in the Middle East region.