Abdullah bin Zayed and the Chinese Foreign Minister launch the “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the UAE” project

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Wang Yi, State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, launched the joint project «Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacture in the United Arab Emirates between the UAE G42 Group and the Chinese CNBG Group, which was announced by virtue of the announcement. The inauguration of the first line of manufacturing and production of the “Covid-19” vaccine in the UAE between the UAE’s “G42” group and the Chinese CNBG Group.

The ceremony announcing the launch of the new project – which was held today in Abu Dhabi within the framework of the visit of His Excellency Wang Yi, State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China to the state – was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak. Head of the Executive Affairs Authority of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Special Envoy of the Head of State to the People’s Republic of China, Ni Jian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the State, and a number of officials from both countries.

In special statements on this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and the People’s Republic of China are today inaugurating a new chapter in the history of their historical and exceptional relationship, entitled “a strategic partnership for humanity.”

His Highness said, “We celebrate the great achievements of our comprehensive and private strategic partnership at various levels, and we continue the work that we started together since the beginning of the” Covid-19 “pandemic, which constituted a pioneering model for joint cooperation between friendly countries in facing challenges. His Highness affirmed that the benefits of this important project are not limited to the two countries, but also include the whole world.

His Highness added that the joint project “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates” constitutes a qualitative addition to the global efforts exerted to address the “Covid-19” pandemic that affected the whole world, stressing that the UAE, with the guidance of its wise leadership, believes in the importance of strengthening international action. Collective for the sake of fighting this pandemic and moving forward towards controlling its repercussions and addressing its effects for the sake of the safety of peoples and the security and stability of societies.

The announcement ceremony for the joint project “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates” between the UAE’s “G42” group and the Chinese company CNBG began with a short video on the UAE-Chinese cooperation during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Liu Jingzhin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese CNBG, said in his speech during the ceremony: Today we take a huge step in the journey to fight the pandemic of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19). Pointing out that this pioneering project came as a result of the close cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and China and their pioneering efforts in facing this pandemic.

He noted that with this step, the UAE paved the way for the registration and production of the Sinopharm vaccine and its commercial availability, as an embodiment of the pioneering efforts of the two friendly countries to recover from this pandemic.

He said that we are proud of partnering with the UAE’s “G42” group in this new joint project, which will play an active role in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic in the UAE, the Arab world and the world at large, stressing that this project will make important contributions to enhancing the health and safety of societies.

For his part, Ping Zhao, CEO of the UAE G42 Group, said that the new joint venture between G42 and Cinopharm will lead to a revolution in the fields of life science and technology in the region in the coming years.

He emphasized that the UAE G42 Group and the Chinese CNBG Company have made huge achievements since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the common values ​​and visions that bind them together.

He said that the new industrial capabilities will allow us to respond quickly to local and international demand for a vaccine, and this is a big and important step globally in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Subsequently, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Wang Yi announced the official launch of the project and the launch of the first production and manufacturing line for the “Covid-19” vaccine in the UAE.

The two ministers carried a model of the new vaccine and took pictures on this occasion. They also watched a live video broadcast from the vaccine manufacturing site in the UAE.

Prior to the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Wang Yi, where they discussed comprehensive and special strategic partnership relations between the UAE and China and ways to enhance and develop prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields. His Highness and His Excellency the Chinese Foreign Minister also discussed developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the distinguished level reached by the strategic relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China and the support and constant attention they receive from the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

His Highness praised the strong UAE-Chinese strategic partnership, which resulted in many joint projects between the two friendly countries, and the important and prominent bilateral cooperation in combating the “Covid-19” pandemic.