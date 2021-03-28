His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi launched the joint project “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates” between the UAE’s “G42” group and the Sinopharm Group (CNBG). According to which the launch of the first line to manufacture and produce the “Covid-19” vaccine in the UAE between the UAE’s “G42” group and the Chinese Sinopharm group was announced.

The ceremony announcing the launch of the new project – which was held yesterday in Abu Dhabi within the framework of the visit of the State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China to the state – was attended by Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, and Head of the Executive Affairs Authority of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi The Special Envoy of the Head of State to the People’s Republic of China, Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the State Ni Jian, and a number of officials from the two countries.

In special statements on this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and China are inaugurating a new chapter in the history of their historical and exceptional relationship, entitled “a strategic partnership for humanity.” His Highness said: “We celebrate the great achievements of our comprehensive and private strategic partnership at various levels, and we continue the work that we started together since the beginning of the (Covid-19) pandemic, which constituted a pioneering model for joint cooperation between friendly countries in facing challenges.” This important project is not limited to the two countries, but also includes the whole world.

His Highness added that the joint project “Life Sciences and Vaccine Manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates” constitutes a qualitative addition to the global efforts exerted to address the “Covid-19” pandemic, which affected the whole world, indicating that the UAE, under the directives of its leadership, believes in the importance of strengthening international action. Collective for the sake of fighting this pandemic, and moving forward towards controlling its repercussions and addressing its effects for the sake of the safety of peoples and the security and stability of societies.

“Today, we take a huge step in the journey to fight the pandemic of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19),” Sinopharm Group Chairman Liu Jingzhin said in his speech during the ceremony.

He added that with this step, the UAE paved the way for the registration and production of the Sinopharma vaccine and its commercial availability, as an embodiment of the pioneering efforts of the two friendly countries to recover from this pandemic.

He said, “We are proud to partner with the UAE Group (G42) in this new joint project, which will play an effective role in addressing the (Covid-19) pandemic in the UAE, the Arab world and the world at large.” For his part, Ping Zhao, CEO of the UAE G42 Group, said that the new industrial capabilities will allow us to respond quickly to domestic and international demand for a vaccine, and this is a big and important step globally in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Subsequently, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Wang Yi announced the official launch of the project and the launch of the first production and manufacturing line for the “Covid-19” vaccine in the UAE.

The two ministers carried a model of the new vaccine and took pictures on this occasion. They also watched a live video broadcast from the vaccine manufacturing site in the UAE.

Discuss the strategic partnership relations

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, where they discussed comprehensive and special strategic partnership relations between the UAE and China and ways to enhance and develop prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields. His Highness and the Chinese Foreign Minister also discussed developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common concern. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the distinguished level of strategic relations between the UAE and China, and the support and constant attention they receive from the leaderships of the two friendly countries.





