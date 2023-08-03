His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call with His Excellency Santiago Andres Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Argentine Republic, bilateral relations and joint cooperation, and ways to enhance it between the two countries to serve their mutual interests. His Excellency expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and thanked His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency for his condolences, expressing his appreciation for the sincere feelings he expressed that express the depth of relations between the two countries.