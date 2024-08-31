His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call today with His Excellency Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, ways to enhance bilateral relations and paths of joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields, including economic and commercial..

The two ministers reviewed all issues of common interest and exchanged views on them. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that relations with the friendly Kingdom of Spain are witnessing continuous growth and development, praising the keenness of the two countries to strengthen them in a way that serves their mutual interests and benefits their peoples..

During the phone call, they also discussed a number of regional and international issues, including developments in the Middle East..