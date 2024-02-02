His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Her Excellency Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, discussed ways to strengthen mechanisms for delivering relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in an intensive, safe and sustainable manner.

This came during His Highness's meeting today in Abu Dhabi with His Excellency Sigrid Kaag, where they discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of developments in the situation in the region, and ways to deal with its repercussions at an accelerated and coordinated pace in a way that contributes to alleviating the suffering of civilians and meeting their needs.

His Highness and His Excellency Sigrid Kaag also discussed the important and vital role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the importance of providing the necessary support for the agency to perform its tasks of delivering humanitarian aid and supporting Palestinian refugees.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Her Excellency Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, stressing that the UAE has a permanent, firm and historic commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people, and fully supports the efforts of the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator and her noble endeavors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis. faced by civilians in Gaza.

His Highness pointed out that the current situation requires intensifying international multilateral action with the aim of reaching a sustainable ceasefire in a way that contributes to protecting the lives of all civilians and providing them with urgent humanitarian relief.

His Highness reiterated the importance of ending extremism, tension, and violence that have led the region to an unprecedented state of instability, and the necessity of concerted regional and international efforts to protect all civilians and prevent further loss of life.

His Highness also stressed the importance of the role of the United Nations, in partnership with all active parties in the international community, to find a serious political horizon for re-negotiating to achieve comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution.”

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.