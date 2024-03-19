During a phone call with His Excellency Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Chief Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and ways to increase the unhindered flow of relief aid to meet the needs of civilians in the Strip.

His Highness reviewed with Kaag the developments of the sea corridor initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and its important role in providing a sustainable humanitarian response to the brotherly Palestinian people.

During the phone call, His Highness also touched on the current developments in the region and the regional and international efforts made to reach a sustainable ceasefire in a way that contributes to protecting the lives of all civilians and intensifying humanitarian support to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s full support for the great efforts of the United Nations coordinators for humanitarian affairs and reconstruction in Gaza, which contributes to the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip sufficiently and without obstacles.

His Highness pointed out the importance of the role of the United Nations in partnership with active parties in the international community to end extremism, tension and violence in the region, provide protection for all civilians, secure urgent and necessary humanitarian relief for the brotherly Palestinian people, and alleviate their suffering.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE's commitment to cooperate with His Excellency Sigrid Kaag and all countries and active parties in the sea corridor initiative, with the aim of providing a sustainable channel for delivering humanitarian aid to northern Gaza.