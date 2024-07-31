His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call today with His Excellency Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic, the friendship and strategic partnership relations between the two countries and the available opportunities to enhance them in all sectors.
The two ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional and international security and peace.
